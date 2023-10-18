SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SL Green Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.31.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 1,642,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,326. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -45.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares in the company, valued at $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 600,284 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

