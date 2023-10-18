Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.12

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as low as $10.20. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

