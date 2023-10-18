SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 8.3% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,222,031,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,175,983 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.