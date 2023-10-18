SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stock Position Raised by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.56% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,949,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,015,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,866. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

