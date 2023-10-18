Spinnaker Trust Acquires 204 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

TXN traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $152.94. 1,616,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.86 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.