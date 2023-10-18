Spinnaker Trust Buys 850 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,362 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after buying an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,151,497,000 after buying an additional 598,164 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,574,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,346. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

