Spinnaker Trust Grows Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned about 3.59% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1,530.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,742. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $223.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

