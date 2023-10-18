Spinnaker Trust Has $3.53 Million Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,605,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,398 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 839,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 582,754 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 48,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,577,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.88. 176,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,698. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.39 and a 52 week high of $73.09.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

