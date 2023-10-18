Spinnaker Trust Purchases 22,182 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.88% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USXF. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. 21,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,826. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $704.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

