Spinnaker Trust Sells 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.13. 738,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,310. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.54. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $151.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.71.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

