Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,617 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,488. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.