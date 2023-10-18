Spinnaker Trust Sells 193 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $89.92. 520,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,584. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

