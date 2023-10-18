Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) Trading Down 0.5%

Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $33.70. 55,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 52,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.
Sprott Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.70.
About Sprott
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- How to Invest in Energy
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.