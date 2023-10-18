Starname Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. Starname has a market cap of $171,726.55 and $2.08 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starname has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Starname

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

