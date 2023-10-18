Status Reaches Market Cap of $97.18 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $97.18 million and $8.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014611 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,329.63 or 1.00034709 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013005 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02585314 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $12,701,631.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

