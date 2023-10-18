Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Major Shareholder Purchases $69,939,169.12 in Stock

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.71. 7,347,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,511. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $451,611,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 40.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,468 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,247,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $57,088,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 47.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,240,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,802 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STLA. Citigroup lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

