Stephen E. Lovejoy Sells 3,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.1 %

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 11.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $527,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 10.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 46,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $649,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

