StockNews.com Downgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 0.3 %

ASC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. 419,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,599. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,656,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 145,652 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,029,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 31,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

