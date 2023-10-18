StockNews.com Upgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Hold

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,685,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 35.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,481,000 after acquiring an additional 567,083 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 68.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 15.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 28.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.