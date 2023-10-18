Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of INN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,742. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.49 million, a PE ratio of -34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.17%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

