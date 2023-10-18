Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $35,600.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,457.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, William Trousdale sold 997 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $14,466.47.

On Monday, October 2nd, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $36,075.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00.

Shares of SNCY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. 373,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,791. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $786.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNCY. TheStreet cut Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

