Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.52 and last traded at $43.17. Approximately 482,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 805,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Symbotic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYM

Symbotic Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at $500,000,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,148,540 shares of company stock worth $514,038,308. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.