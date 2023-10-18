TD Securities Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$27.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.
NPI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.96.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). Northland Power had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of C$471.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2941874 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
