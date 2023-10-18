Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.37

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.

