Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $12.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,588,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,194,953. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $770.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.