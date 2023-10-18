Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Tesla Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $12.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,588,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,194,953. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $770.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.07.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tesla
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.70.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
