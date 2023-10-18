The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 549.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 852,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,159,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,259. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

