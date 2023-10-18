The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.71.

THG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.65. 227,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -124.62%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

