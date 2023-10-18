The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Update

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.11. 2,719,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.33. The stock has a market cap of $290.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $267.86 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Argus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

