Todd Asset Management LLC Has $58.38 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363,898 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 26,262 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for approximately 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Tapestry worth $58,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. 1,210,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

