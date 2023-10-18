Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dell Technologies worth $46,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $72.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

