Toncoin Price Hits $2.03 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.92 billion and $34.16 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00007142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,400.34 or 1.00011434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.14764813 USD and is up 10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $36,386,519.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

