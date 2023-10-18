Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.07

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.07 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.57). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 47.65 ($0.58), with a volume of 90,841 shares traded.

Topps Tiles Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.09. The company has a market capitalization of £94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.74.

Topps Tiles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.