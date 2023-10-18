Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $109.12

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$109.12 and traded as high as C$111.25. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$109.85, with a volume of 80,484 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TIH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.86.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$111.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.26. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5.933942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$112.30 per share, with a total value of C$56,150.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.