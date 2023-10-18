TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is Todd Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,259 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises 1.7% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of TotalEnergies worth $72,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 512,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,885. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $164.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

