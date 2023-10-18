TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Shares Up 2.6%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.49). 24,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 207,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.48).

TPXimpact Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £35.94 million, a P/E ratio of -198.50 and a beta of 2.10.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

