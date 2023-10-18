Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. 184,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,091,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $576.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,367.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

