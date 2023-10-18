Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.70

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to earn $9.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

NYSE TNP opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $659.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 39.40%. The business had revenue of $182.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

