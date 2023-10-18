U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USPH. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:USPH traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.15. 41,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.05. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.37.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

