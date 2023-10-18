Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.11 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $49.11 million and approximately $624,571.86 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,268.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.82 or 0.00802633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00141076 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013437 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,602,864 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,602,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14530683 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $583,283.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

