UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $218,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $537.91. 795,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $500.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.70.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

