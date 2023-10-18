Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $27,350.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,764 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,095.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $26,730.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $28,740.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $29,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $31,090.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,824.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. 4,463,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,983,223. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

