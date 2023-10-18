Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.66

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 57759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Valeo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valeo

Valeo Stock Performance

About Valeo

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

(Get Free Report)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.