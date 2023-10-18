Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.73 and last traded at $134.53. Approximately 1,433,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,095,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

