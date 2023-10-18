Vanderbilt University Cuts Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vanderbilt University cut its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 0.2% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Carvana were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $103,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

View Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $32.69. 2,473,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,884,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.