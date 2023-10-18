Vanderbilt University Has $1.34 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 265,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average is $112.42. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.25 and a one year high of $133.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

