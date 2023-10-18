Vanderbilt University Lowers Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Vanderbilt University cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 230.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,342. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.59 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.02.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

