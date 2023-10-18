Vanderbilt University Purchases Shares of 3,059 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 0.1% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.44. 227,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.20 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

