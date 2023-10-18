Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

