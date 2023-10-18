Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.63. 336,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

