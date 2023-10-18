Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Trimmed by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,077. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

